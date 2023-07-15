Aleksandar Kovacevic, off a defeat in the qualification final of the Wimbledon (to Enzo Couacaud) in his previous tournament, will open the Hall of Fame Open in Newport, Rhode Island versus Jordan Thompson in the round of 32. Kovacevic has +3300 odds to win this tournament at International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Kovacevic at the 2023 Hall of Fame Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: July 15-23

July 15-23 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Venue: International Tennis Hall of Fame

International Tennis Hall of Fame Location: Newport, Rhode Island

Newport, Rhode Island Court Surface: Grass

Kovacevic's Next Match

In his opening match at the Hall of Fame Open, Kovacevic will face Thompson on Monday, July 17 at 10:00 AM ET in the round of 32.

Kovacevic has current moneyline odds of +240 to win his next matchup against Thompson.

Kovacevic Stats

Kovacevic last played on June 29, 2023, a 6-2, 4-6, 6-7, 6-7 defeat by No. 158-ranked Couacaud in the qualifying round of the Wimbledon.

Through 11 tournaments over the past 12 months, Kovacevic is yet to win a title, and his overall record is 9-13.

Kovacevic is 2-1 on grass over the past 12 months.

Kovacevic has played 25.8 games per match in his 22 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces.

On grass, Kovacevic has played three matches over the past year, and he has totaled 29.3 games per match while winning 54.5% of games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Kovacevic has won 79.1% of his games on serve, and 17.1% on return.

Over the past 12 months, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Kovacevic has won 86.7% of his games on serve and 20.9% on return.

