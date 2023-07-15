How to Watch the Braves vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 15
Sean Murphy and the Atlanta Braves take on Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Truist Park.
Braves vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 170 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Atlanta has an MLB-best .493 slugging percentage.
- The Braves' .271 batting average is second-best in the majors.
- Atlanta scores the second-most runs in baseball (508 total, 5.6 per game).
- The Braves are second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .340.
- The Braves strike out 8.1 times per game, the seventh-best mark in baseball.
- Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Atlanta's 3.61 team ERA is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine for the No. 9 WHIP in MLB (1.252).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Braves will send Spencer Strider (11-2) to make his 19th start of the season. He is 11-2 with a 3.53 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays while surrendering four hits.
- Strider is trying to secure his fifth quality start in a row in this game.
- Strider will look to continue a six-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 frames per outing).
- In four of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/5/2023
|Guardians
|W 8-1
|Away
|Mike Soroka
|Cal Quantrill
|7/7/2023
|Rays
|W 2-1
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Tyler Glasnow
|7/8/2023
|Rays
|W 6-1
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Taj Bradley
|7/9/2023
|Rays
|L 10-4
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Zach Eflin
|7/14/2023
|White Sox
|W 9-0
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Michael Kopech
|7/15/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Lance Lynn
|7/16/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Kolby Allard
|Dylan Cease
|7/18/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/19/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/20/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/21/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|-
|-
