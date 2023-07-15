Xiyu Lin is in the field from July 13-16 in the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio, taking on a par-71, 6,561-yard course.

Looking to place a bet on Lin at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week?

Xiyu Lin Insights

Lin has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed her day without a bogey three times and finished 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 18 rounds played.

She has posted the best score of the day twice while finishing in the top-five five times and with a top-10 score in seven of her last 18 rounds played.

Lin has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in seven of her last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 11 times.

In her past five appearances, Lin has finished in the top five three times.

She has made the cut in four of her past five appearances.

In her past five events, Lin has finished within three shots of the leader three times and posted a score better than average four times.

Lin has finished in the top 20 in three consecutive tournaments.

Lin has made the cut in three tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 17 -8 274 0 18 5 7 $1.7M

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Lin last competed at this event in 2022 and finished seventh.

Highland Meadows Golf Club will play at 6,561 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,014.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Highland Meadows Golf Club, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

Lin will take to the 6,561-yard course this week at Highland Meadows Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,545 yards in the past year.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Lin's Last Time Out

Lin finished in the 47th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

Her 4.03-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open was strong, putting her in the 95th percentile of the field.

Lin was better than 48% of the golfers at the U.S. Women’s Open on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 5.06 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 5.02.

Lin failed to record a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Lin recorded two bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 3.0).

Lin's seven birdies or better on par-4s at the U.S. Women’s Open were more than the tournament average of 3.0.

At that last tournament, Lin carded a bogey or worse on seven of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 8.4).

Lin ended the U.S. Women’s Open with a birdie or better on four of the 16 par-5s, more than the field average of 2.8.

On the 16 par-5s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Lin fell short compared to the field average of 2.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording five.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,561 yards

71 / 6,561 yards Lin Odds to Win: +1000

