Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Diamondbacks - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Orlando Arcia, with a slugging percentage of .361 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zach Davies on the hill, July 18 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia has 12 doubles, seven home runs and 20 walks while hitting .290.
- Arcia has gotten a hit in 46 of 71 games this year (64.8%), including 22 multi-hit games (31.0%).
- In 9.9% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Arcia has an RBI in 21 of 71 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them.
- He has scored in 26 games this year (36.6%), including nine multi-run games (12.7%).
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|32
|.304
|AVG
|.275
|.365
|OBP
|.320
|.444
|SLG
|.392
|11
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|11
|30/12
|K/BB
|23/8
|1
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.43 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 106 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Davies gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 12th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 6.37 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Sunday, July 9 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed a 6.37 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .278 to his opponents.
