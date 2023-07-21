Matteo Arnaldi's run in the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag in Umag, Croatia has reached the quarterfinals, where he will face Jiri Lehecka. Arnaldi is +550 (best odds in the field) to win this tournament at Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Arnaldi at the 2023 Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 21-30

July 21-30 Venue: Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris

Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris Location: Umag, Croatia

Umag, Croatia Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Arnaldi's Next Match

Arnaldi will face Lehecka in the quarterfinals on Friday, July 28 at 10:30 AM ET, after defeating Flavio Cobolli in the last round 6-3, 7-6.

Want to bet on Arnaldi? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Arnaldi Stats

Arnaldi defeated No. 148-ranked Cobolli 6-3, 7-6 on Wednesday to make the .

The 22-year-old Arnaldi is 21-13 over the past 12 months and is still looking for his first tournament title.

Arnaldi has a record of 12-5 on clay over the last 12 months.

Over the past 12 months (across all court types), Arnaldi has played 34 matches and 24.5 games per match.

Over the past year, Arnaldi has played 17 matches on clay, and 24.4 games per match.

Over the past 12 months, Arnaldi has been victorious in 23.4% of his return games and 78.0% of his service games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages on clay over the past 12 months, Arnaldi has won 77.7% of his games on serve, and 23.8% on return.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.