Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Brewers - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Austin Riley (.732 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Adrian Houser. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his previous game against the Brewers.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Riley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is batting .273 with 18 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 34 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 63rd, and he is 29th in the league in slugging.
- Riley will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with five homers over the course of his last outings.
- In 66 of 96 games this year (68.8%) Riley has had a hit, and in 31 of those games he had more than one (32.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 19.8% of his games this year, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Riley has driven home a run in 37 games this season (38.5%), including more than one RBI in 15.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- In 50 of 96 games this season, he has scored, and 15 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|45
|.302
|AVG
|.242
|.360
|OBP
|.305
|.543
|SLG
|.434
|25
|XBH
|15
|11
|HR
|10
|33
|RBI
|27
|51/18
|K/BB
|49/16
|1
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.96).
- The Brewers rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (119 total, 1.2 per game).
- Houser gets the start for the Brewers, his 11th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.79 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.79, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .296 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.