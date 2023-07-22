Two of the WNBA's top players will be on show when DeWanna Bonner (18.1 points per game, 12th in league) and the Connecticut Sun (16-6) travel to face Rhyne Howard (18.8, ninth) and the Atlanta Dream (12-9) on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Dream vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Key Stats for Dream vs. Sun

Atlanta's 85.7 points per game are 7.3 more points than the 78.4 Connecticut allows.

Atlanta is shooting 43.9% from the field, 1.1% higher than the 42.8% Connecticut's opponents have shot this season.

The Dream have put together a 10-2 straight-up record in games they shoot over 42.8% from the field.

Atlanta is making 36.1% of its shots from three-point distance, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than the 31.6% Connecticut's opponents are averaging on the season.

The Dream are 9-6 when shooting over 31.6% as a team from three-point range.

Connecticut and Atlanta rebound at around the same rate, with Connecticut averaging 3.5 fewer rebounds per game.

Dream Recent Performance

The Dream have fared better offensively over their previous 10 games, scoring 87.0 points per contest, 1.3 more than their season average of 85.7.

Over its previous 10 games, Atlanta is draining 7.2 threes per game, 0.2 more than its season average (7.0). It also owns a higher three-point percentage over its previous 10 contests (38.3%) compared to its season average (36.1%).

Dream Injuries