Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Red Sox - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Orlando Arcia (hitting .206 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be John Schreiber. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Brewers.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: John Schreiber
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is batting .287 with 12 doubles, 10 home runs and 21 walks.
- Arcia has had a hit in 50 of 77 games this year (64.9%), including multiple hits 23 times (29.9%).
- He has gone deep in 13.0% of his games this year, and 3.4% of his chances at the plate.
- In 24 games this season (31.2%), Arcia has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (13.0%) he had more than one.
- He has scored in 37.7% of his games this season (29 of 77), with two or more runs 10 times (13.0%).
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|35
|.303
|AVG
|.269
|.361
|OBP
|.317
|.476
|SLG
|.400
|13
|XBH
|9
|6
|HR
|4
|21
|RBI
|13
|30/12
|K/BB
|26/9
|1
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Red Sox have a 4.33 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (128 total, 1.3 per game).
- Schreiber will start for the Red Sox, his first this season.
- The 29-year-old righty came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of 18 appearances so far.
- He has a 2.12 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .233 against him over his 18 appearances this season.
