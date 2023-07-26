Triston Casas and the Boston Red Sox hit the field on Wednesday at Fenway Park against Spencer Strider, who is the named starter for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET for the final game of a two-game series.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -165 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Red Sox +135 moneyline odds.

Rep your team with officially licensed Braves gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -165 +135 - - - - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 4-6.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

The Braves have won one of their last two games against the spread. Atlanta games have finished below the point total three times in a row, and the average total during this stretch was 10.2 runs.

Discover More About This Game

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have won 65.1% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (56-30).

Atlanta has gone 32-13 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (71.1% winning percentage).

The Braves have an implied moneyline win probability of 62.3% in this matchup.

Atlanta has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 52 times this season for a 52-44-3 record against the over/under.

The Braves have put together an 8-8-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 32-19 32-16 23-11 41-24 51-30 13-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.