Sean Murphy -- with an on-base percentage of .318 in his past 10 games, 61 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the hill, on July 26 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Red Sox.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Sean Murphy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy has 18 doubles, 17 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .285.

Murphy has recorded a hit in 46 of 73 games this season (63.0%), including 19 multi-hit games (26.0%).

Looking at the 73 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 16 of them (21.9%), and in 5.6% of his trips to the dish.

Murphy has had at least one RBI in 39.7% of his games this year (29 of 73), with more than one RBI 15 times (20.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 33 games this year (45.2%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 35 .299 AVG .268 .382 OBP .375 .555 SLG .545 19 XBH 16 8 HR 9 29 RBI 29 38/15 K/BB 34/16 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings