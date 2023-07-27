Dream vs. Liberty: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 27
The New York Liberty (17-5), on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Barclays Center, will look to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Atlanta Dream (13-10). This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on Prime Video, YES, and BSSE.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Dream vs. Liberty matchup in this article.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Dream vs. Liberty Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Prime Video, YES, and BSSE
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Arena: Barclays Center
Dream vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Dream Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Liberty (-9)
|172.5
|-450
|+360
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-8.5)
|173.5
|-450
|+350
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Liberty (-8.5)
|173.5
|-450
|+310
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Liberty (-8.5)
|173.5
|-500
|+350
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Dream vs. Liberty Betting Trends
- The Liberty have put together an 8-13-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Dream have compiled a 13-8-0 ATS record so far this year.
- New York has covered the spread four times this season (4-9 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.
- Atlanta has been an underdog by 8.5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread each time.
- A total of 13 out of the Liberty's 21 games this season have gone over the point total.
- So far this year, 11 out of the Dream's 22 games with an over/under have hit the over.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.