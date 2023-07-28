Ronald Acuna Jr. and Christian Yelich are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Atlanta Braves and the Milwaukee Brewers meet at Truist Park on Friday (first pitch at 7:20 PM ET).

Braves vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

How to Watch on TV: BSSE

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has collected 131 hits with 26 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 51 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with 48 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .327/.407/.569 on the year.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Jul. 26 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Jul. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 2 at Brewers Jul. 23 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 at Brewers Jul. 22 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 at Brewers Jul. 21 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 97 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 32 home runs, 61 walks and 80 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .254/.360/.565 so far this season.

Olson has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .176 with a double and three walks.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Jul. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Jul. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Jul. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 21 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 24 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 49 walks and 58 RBI (109 total hits). He's also stolen 22 bases.

He's slashed .290/.376/.484 on the season.

Yelich will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is hitting .390 with five doubles, three home runs, three walks and 11 RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jul. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 25 3-for-5 1 1 3 6 0 vs. Reds Jul. 24 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 1 vs. Braves Jul. 23 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Braves Jul. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

William Contreras Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Contreras Stats

William Contreras has 83 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 33 walks and 38 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .269/.347/.432 so far this year.

Contreras Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jul. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Jul. 25 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 24 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Braves Jul. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jul. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

