Saturday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (65-36) and the Milwaukee Brewers (57-47) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Braves coming out on top. First pitch is at 7:20 PM on July 29.

The Braves will give the ball to Bryce Elder (7-2, 3.30 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Brewers will counter with Julio Teheran (2-4, 3.75 ERA).

Braves vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

Braves vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 4-6.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Braves have won 57, or 64.8%, of the 88 games they've played as favorites this season.

Atlanta is 20-8 this season when entering a game favored by -210 or more on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 67.7% chance to win.

Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 564 total runs this season.

The Braves' 3.85 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.

