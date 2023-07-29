Player prop bet options for Ronald Acuna Jr., Christian Yelich and others are available when the Atlanta Braves host the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park on Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Bryce Elder Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Elder Stats

The Braves' Bryce Elder (7-2) will make his 21st start of the season.

He has started 20 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 12 of them.

Elder has started 20 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 18 times. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance.

He has made 20 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 24-year-old's 3.30 ERA ranks 15th, 1.230 WHIP ranks 36th, and 6.7 K/9 ranks 57th.

Elder Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Brewers Jul. 23 6.0 4 2 2 2 2 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 18 2.2 7 7 5 4 1 at Rays Jul. 9 3.1 6 7 7 0 4 at Guardians Jul. 3 6.2 7 2 2 1 2 vs. Twins Jun. 27 6.0 4 2 2 4 4

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has collected 133 hits with 26 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 53 walks. He has driven in 59 runs with 49 stolen bases.

He's slashing .329/.412/.569 so far this year.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jul. 28 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 1 at Red Sox Jul. 26 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Jul. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 2 at Brewers Jul. 23 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 at Brewers Jul. 22 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 99 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs, 61 walks and 82 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .256/.361/.573 so far this year.

Olson brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .222 with a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jul. 28 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Red Sox Jul. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Jul. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Jul. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has recorded 109 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 49 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with 22 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .286/.372/.478 on the season.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jul. 28 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Jul. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 25 3-for-5 1 1 3 6 0 vs. Reds Jul. 24 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 1 vs. Braves Jul. 23 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

William Contreras Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Contreras Stats

William Contreras has 19 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 33 walks and 38 RBI (85 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He has a .272/.348/.435 slash line so far this season.

Contreras Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jul. 28 2-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Reds Jul. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Jul. 25 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 24 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Braves Jul. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

