Jin-young Ko will be at the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship in Évian-les-Bains, France at the par-71, 6,527-yard Evian Resort Golf Club from July 27-30.

Jin-young Ko Insights

Over her last 18 rounds, Ko has shot better than par on nine occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded the best score of the day in one of her last 18 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 on six occasions.

Over her last 18 rounds, Ko has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round six times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 11 occasions.

Ko has won one of her past five events.

She has qualified for the weekend in four of her past five events.

In her past five tournaments, Ko finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back twice. She carded a score better than average four times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 21 -7 280 2 12 3 5 $1.2M

Amundi Evian Championship Insights and Stats

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,017 yards, 490 yards longer than the 6,527-yard par 71 at this week's tournament.

Golfers at Evian Resort Golf Club have averaged a score of -6 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

The courses that Ko has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,575 yards, while Evian Resort Golf Club will be at 6,527 yards this week.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -2 among finishers, higher than the -6 average at this course.

Ko's Last Time Out

Ko finished in the 32nd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, with an average of par.

Her 3.89-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic was strong, putting her in the 88th percentile of the field.

Ko shot better than only 24% of the competitors at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.92 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.76.

Ko carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic (the field averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, Ko had two bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.6).

Ko's 12 birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic were more than the tournament average (5.4).

At that last tournament, Ko's par-4 performance (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, 5.8).

Ko finished the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic recording a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 2.9 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, Ko underperformed compared to the field average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Amundi Evian Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: Evian Resort Golf Club

Evian Resort Golf Club Location: Évian-les-Bains, France

Évian-les-Bains, France Par: 71 / 6,527 yards

71 / 6,527 yards

