Allisha Gray's Atlanta Dream (13-11) play at home against Natasha Cloud and the Washington Mystics (12-12) at Gateway Center Arena on Sunday, July 30. The game tips off at 3:00 PM ET.

Atlanta fell to New York 95-84 in its last game. Gray led the way with 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists, followed by Aari McDonald with 18 points and five assists. Washington enters this matchup having lost to Dallas in their last game 90-62. They were led by Shatori Walker-Kimbrough (14 PTS, 50 FG%, 2-4 from 3PT) and Brittney Sykes (12 PTS, 5 STL, 33.3 FG%).

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Dream vs. Mystics Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Dream (-250 to win)

Dream (-250 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mystics (+200 to win)

Mystics (+200 to win) What's the spread?: Dream (-6.5)

Dream (-6.5) What's the over/under?: 164.5

164.5 When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia

Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia TV: ESPN3, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSSO

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Dream Season Stats

So far this year, the Dream are posting 85 points per game (fourth-ranked in WNBA) and giving up 85.1 points per contest (ninth-ranked).

Atlanta ranks third-best in the WNBA with 37 rebounds per game. On the other hand, it ranks third-worst in the league with 35.9 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Dream rank ninth in the WNBA with 18.7 dimes per contest.

While Atlanta ranks in the bottom five in the WNBA in turnovers per game with 14.3 (second-worst), it ranks sixth in the league with 13.2 forced turnovers per game.

The Dream are sinking 7.1 treys per game (seventh-ranked in league). They have a 35.5% shooting percentage (fourth-ranked) from downtown.

Atlanta is allowing 7.5 threes per game (seventh-ranked in WNBA) this year, while allowing a 32.7% three-point percentage (fourth-ranked).

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Dream Home/Away Splits

The Dream have scored at a higher clip at home than away from home in the 2023 season (85.5 at home versus 84.4 on the road), and have also given up more points in home games than away from home (85.3 opponent points per home game versus 84.8 on the road).

At home, Atlanta averages 0.6 fewer rebounds per game than on the road (36.7 at home, 37.3 on the road), while it lets its opponents grab 1.3 more boards in home games than in road games (36.6 at home, 35.3 on the road).

The Dream average 17.7 assists per home contest, two less than their average on the road in 2023 (19.7). The 2023 WNBA campaign has seen Atlanta turn the ball over more at home (14.6 per game) than on the road (14). It has forced fewer turnovers at home (13.2 per game) than on the road (13.3).

In 2023 the Dream average 7.4 made three-pointers at home and 6.8 away, making 37.6% from distance at home compared to 33.5% away.

Atlanta gives up 0.1999999999999993 more three-pointers when playing at home (7.6 per game) than on the road (7.4). It also allows a higher three-point shooting percentage at home (32.9% in home games compared to 32.6% on the road).

Dream Moneyline and ATS Records

The Dream have gone 5-2 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 71.4% of those games).

The Dream have gone 3-1 in games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -250 or shorter (75%).

Atlanta has beaten the spread 13 times in 23 games.

Against the spread as 6.5-point favorites or more, Atlanta is 3-1.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Dream's implied win probability is 71.4%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.