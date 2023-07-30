How to Watch the Braves vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 30
Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves meet William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
Braves vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 195 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Atlanta leads MLB with a .495 slugging percentage this season, hammering out 383 extra-base hits.
- The Braves rank second in MLB with a .270 batting average.
- Atlanta scores the third-most runs in baseball (575 total, 5.6 per game).
- The Braves rank second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .339.
- The Braves strike out 8.2 times per game to rank sixth in MLB.
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fifth in the majors.
- Atlanta has a 3.87 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves have the 15th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.273).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- AJ Smith-Shawver makes his first start of the season for the Braves.
- The righty is pitching in his MLB debut. He's 20 years old.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/23/2023
|Brewers
|W 4-2
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Julio Teheran
|7/25/2023
|Red Sox
|L 7-1
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|John Schreiber
|7/26/2023
|Red Sox
|L 5-3
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Brayan Bello
|7/28/2023
|Brewers
|W 10-7
|Home
|Yonny Chirinos
|Adrian Houser
|7/29/2023
|Brewers
|W 11-5
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Julio Teheran
|7/30/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|Colin Rea
|7/31/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Griffin Canning
|8/1/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Patrick Sandoval
|8/2/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|-
|Lucas Giolito
|8/4/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Kyle Hendricks
|8/5/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|-
|Marcus Stroman
