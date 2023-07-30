Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Brewers - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Orlando Arcia and his .629 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Brewers.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia has 13 doubles, 10 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .297.
- Arcia has gotten at least one hit in 65.4% of his games this year (53 of 81), with at least two hits 26 times (32.1%).
- In 12.3% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Arcia has picked up an RBI in 30.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games.
- He has scored in 38.3% of his games this year (31 of 81), with two or more runs 10 times (12.3%).
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|37
|.320
|AVG
|.270
|.373
|OBP
|.320
|.490
|SLG
|.394
|14
|XBH
|9
|6
|HR
|4
|23
|RBI
|13
|32/12
|K/BB
|28/10
|1
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 131 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Rea (5-4) takes the mound for the Brewers in his 18th start of the season. He has a 4.53 ERA in 91 1/3 innings pitched, with 75 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.53, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .237 against him.
