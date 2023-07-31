Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Angels - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Sean Murphy (.132 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Truist Park, Monday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy is hitting .278 with 18 doubles, 17 home runs and 33 walks.
- Murphy has reached base via a hit in 47 games this season (of 76 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.
- In 21.1% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 38.2% of his games this season, Murphy has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 44.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 13.2%.
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|36
|.290
|AVG
|.264
|.373
|OBP
|.378
|.531
|SLG
|.536
|19
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|9
|29
|RBI
|29
|42/16
|K/BB
|34/17
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Angels' 4.40 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (129 total, 1.2 per game).
- Canning (6-4) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his 17th start of the season. He has a 4.46 ERA in 84 2/3 innings pitched, with 91 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.46 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .245 to his opponents.
