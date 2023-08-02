Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Angels on August 2, 2023
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:50 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves host the Los Angeles Angels at Truist Park on Wednesday at 12:20 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Ronald Acuna Jr., Shohei Ohtani and others in this contest.
Braves vs. Angels Game Info
- When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 12:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has collected 138 hits with 26 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 57 walks. He has driven in 61 runs with 51 stolen bases.
- He has a .331/.416/.571 slash line so far this season.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 1
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jul. 31
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 30
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 29
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|6
|1
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 28
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 19 doubles, two triples, 36 home runs, 64 walks and 90 RBI (104 total hits). He has swiped one base.
- He's slashing .261/.365/.590 on the season.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 1
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jul. 31
|2-for-2
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 30
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|5
|8
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels
Shohei Ohtani Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Ohtani Stats
- Ohtani has 17 doubles, seven triples, 39 home runs, 67 walks and 81 RBI (121 total hits). He's also stolen 13 bases.
- He's slashing .304/.406/.676 on the year.
- Ohtani will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is batting .294 with a double, four home runs, eight walks and five RBI.
Ohtani Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Aug. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Braves
|Jul. 31
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 30
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 29
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
Hunter Renfroe Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Renfroe Stats
- Hunter Renfroe has 94 hits with 25 doubles, 17 home runs, 32 walks and 47 RBI.
- He's slashing .251/.311/.453 on the year.
Renfroe Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Braves
|Aug. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Jul. 31
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 30
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|6
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 29
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 28
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
