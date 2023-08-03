The Phoenix Mercury (6-19), on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET, look to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Atlanta Dream (14-12).

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Dream vs. Mercury matchup in this article.

Dream vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Prime Video, AZFamily, and BSSO

Prime Video, AZFamily, and BSSO Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Dream vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Dream vs. Mercury Betting Trends

The Dream have compiled a 13-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Mercury have put together an 8-16-0 ATS record so far this season.

Atlanta has been favored by 7.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

Phoenix has covered the spread twice when an underdog by 7.5 points or more this year (in eight opportunities).

A total of 12 out of the Dream's 25 games this season have hit the over.

In the Mercury's 24 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 10 times.

