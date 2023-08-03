At +2800, the Jacksonville Jaguars are No. 12 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of December 31.

Watch the Jaguars this season on Fubo!

Jaguars Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: -155

-155 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2800

Looking to place a futures bet on the Jaguars to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Jacksonville Betting Insights

Jacksonville put together an 8-9-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, eight Jaguars games hit the over.

From an offensive standpoint, Jacksonville ranked 10th in the with 357.4 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 24th in total defense (353.3 yards allowed per contest).

The Jaguars posted five wins at home last season and four on the road.

Jacksonville won just two games as favorites (2-3) and went 7-5 as underdogs.

The Jaguars were 8-4 in the AFC, including 4-2 in the AFC South.

Jaguars Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Trevor Lawrence passed for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game), with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.3%.

Lawrence also ran for 291 yards and five TDs.

In 17 games, Travis Etienne rushed for 1,125 yards (66.2 per game) and five TDs.

Also, Etienne had 35 catches for 316 yards and zero touchdowns.

In the passing game a season ago, Christian Kirk scored eight TDs, catching 84 balls for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game).

Zay Jones had 82 catches for 823 yards (51.4 per game) and five touchdowns in 16 games.

Foyesade Oluokun posted 184 tackles, 11.0 TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games last year.

Bet on Jaguars to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Colts - +12500 2 September 17 Chiefs - +600 3 September 24 Texans - +20000 4 October 1 Falcons - +8000 5 October 8 @ Bills - +900 6 October 15 Colts - +12500 7 October 19 @ Saints - +4000 8 October 29 @ Steelers - +6000 10 November 12 49ers - +1000 11 November 19 Titans - +10000 12 November 26 @ Texans - +20000 13 December 4 Bengals - +1100 14 December 10 @ Browns - +3500 15 December 17 Ravens - +2000 16 December 24 @ Buccaneers - +15000 17 December 31 Panthers - +8000 18 January 7 @ Titans - +10000

Odds are current as of August 3 at 5:16 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.