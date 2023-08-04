Aryna Sabalenka faces Petra Martic to begin play in the National Bank Open in Montréal, Quebec (in the round of 32). In the Wimbledon (her last tournament), she reached the semifinals before losing to Ons Jabeur. Sabalenka currently has the second-best odds at +350 to win this tournament at Stade Iga.

Sabalenka at the 2023 National Bank Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: August 4-13

August 4-13 Venue: Stade Iga

Stade Iga Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Court Surface: Hard

Sabalenka's Next Match

Sabalenka will face Martic in the round of 32 of the National Bank Open on Wednesday, August 9 at 7:00 PM ET.

Aryna Sabalenka Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +450

National Bank Open odds to win: +350

Sabalenka Stats

Sabalenka dropped her last match, 7-6, 4-6, 3-6 versus Jabeur in the semifinals of the Wimbledon on July 13, 2023.

Sabalenka has won two of her 16 tournaments so far over the past year, with an overall record of 50-15.

Sabalenka has won one tournament over the past 12 months on hard courts, with a record of 30-10 on that surface.

Through 65 matches over the past year (across all court types), Sabalenka has played 21.1 games per match. She won 58.1% of them.

In her 40 matches on hard courts over the past year, Sabalenka has played 21.2 games per match.

Over the past 12 months, Sabalenka has won 76.5% of her service games, and she has won 39.1% of her return games.

Sabalenka has won 40.2% of her return games on hard courts over the past 12 months. Meanwhile, she has claimed 74.5% of her service games during that timeframe.

