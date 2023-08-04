Austin Riley -- with a slugging percentage of .692 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the hill, on August 4 at 2:20 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Angels.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Explore More About This Game

Austin Riley At The Plate

  • Riley is batting .279 with 20 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 37 walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 24th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 58th and he is 12th in slugging.
  • Riley is batting .368 with two homers during his last outings and is riding an eight-game hitting streak.
  • Riley has gotten at least one hit in 70.8% of his games this season (75 of 106), with multiple hits 35 times (33.0%).
  • In 21.7% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Riley has driven in a run in 41 games this year (38.7%), including 18 games with more than one RBI (17.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored at least once 55 times this year (51.9%), including 16 games with multiple runs (15.1%).

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
57 GP 49
.311 AVG .242
.371 OBP .301
.577 SLG .434
30 XBH 16
14 HR 11
38 RBI 30
57/21 K/BB 52/16
1 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Cubs have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (118 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Hendricks (4-5) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 3.61 ERA in 77 1/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 33-year-old has put together a 3.61 ERA and 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .241 to his opponents.
