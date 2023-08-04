Cori Gauff begins the National Bank Open (in Montréal, Quebec) after winning the Citi Open, beating Maria Sakkari in the final. Gauff's first opponent is Katie Boulter (in the round of 32). Gauff's odds are the fourth-best in the field at +1400 to win this tournament at Stade Iga.

Gauff at the 2023 National Bank Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: August 4-13

August 4-13 Venue: Stade Iga

Stade Iga Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Court Surface: Hard

Gauff's Next Match

Gauff will begin play at the National Bank Open by meeting Boulter in the round of 32 on Wednesday, August 9 (at 11:00 AM ET).

Cori Gauff Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +1000

National Bank Open odds to win: +1400

Gauff Stats

Gauff won her most recent match, 6-2, 6-3 over Sakkari in the finals of the Citi Open on August 6, 2023.

In 19 tournaments over the past year, Gauff has gone 42-17 and has won two titles.

Gauff has won two tournaments on hard courts over the past 12 months, with a record of 31-10.

Over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Gauff has played 59 matches and 19.7 games per match.

On hard courts, Gauff has played 41 matches over the past year, and she has totaled 19.7 games per match while winning 57.6% of games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Gauff has won 73.8% of her games on serve, and 39.2% on return.

Gauff has been victorious in 75.9% of her service games on hard courts and 39.1% of her return games over the past year.

