After reaching the quarterfinals at the Wimbledon (before being knocked out by Ons Jabeur in her last match), Elena Rybakina will start action in the National Bank Open versus Jennifer Brady in the round of 32. Rybakina has the third-best odds to win (+500) at Stade Iga.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 National Bank Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Rybakina at the 2023 National Bank Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: August 4-13

August 4-13 Venue: Stade Iga

Stade Iga Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Rybakina's Next Match

Rybakina will get started at the National Bank Open by facing Brady in the round of 32 on Tuesday, August 8 (at 8:15 PM ET).

Rybakina currently has odds of -375 to win her next contest against Brady. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Elena Rybakina Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +600

National Bank Open odds to win: +500

Want to bet on Rybakina? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Rybakina Stats

In her last tournament, the Wimbledon, Rybakina was beaten in the quarterfinals by No. 6-ranked Jabeur, 7-6, 4-6, 1-6.

Rybakina is 42-16 over the past year, with two tournament victories.

Rybakina is 28-11 on hard courts over the past year, with one tournament victory.

Rybakina has played 21 games per match in her 58 matches over the past year across all court surfaces.

In her 39 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Rybakina has played 22.4 games per match.

Over the past 12 months, Rybakina has been victorious in 32.6% of her return games and 79.9% of her service games.

Rybakina has won 33.1% of her return games on hard courts over the past year. Meanwhile, she has claimed 79.1% of her service games during that timeframe.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.