Iga Swiatek will start action in the National Bank Open (in Montréal, Quebec) versus Karolina Pliskova in the round of 32. She beat Laura Siegemund in the final to win the BNP Paribas Poland Open trophy in her previous tournament.

Swiatek at the 2023 National Bank Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: August 4-13

August 4-13 Venue: Stade Iga

Stade Iga Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Court Surface: Hard

Swiatek's Next Match

In her opening match at the National Bank Open, Swiatek will play Pliskova on Wednesday, August 9 at 11:00 AM ET in the round of 32.

Iga Swiatek Grand Slam Odds

Swiatek Stats

Swiatek won her most recent match, 6-0, 6-1 over Siegemund in the finals of the BNP Paribas Poland Open on July 30, 2023.

Swiatek is 65-11 over the past 12 months, with six tournament titles.

Swiatek has won four tournaments on hard courts over the past 12 months, with a match record of 39-7 on that surface.

Over the past 12 months (across all court types), Swiatek has played 76 matches and 18.3 games per match.

Swiatek, in 46 matches over the past year on hard courts, has played 18.3 games per match and won 63.1% of them.

Swiatek has won 48.5% of her return games and 79.9% of her service games over the past 12 months.

On hard courts, Swiatek, over the past 12 months, has claimed 77.1% of her service games and 48.9% of her return games.

