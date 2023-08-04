Marcos Giron 2023 National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Odds
Marcos Giron is in the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers round of 64 versus Emil Ruusuvuori. Giron is +20000 to win this tournament at Sobeys Stadium.
Giron at the 2023 National Bank Open Presented by Rogers
- Next Round: Round of 64
- Tournament Dates: August 4-13
- Venue: Sobeys Stadium
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Court Surface: Hard
Giron's Next Match
Giron has reached the round of 64, where he will meet Ruusuvuori on Tuesday, August 8 at 11:00 AM ET (after getting past Radu Albot 6-3, 6-1).
Giron Stats
- Giron is coming off a 6-3, 6-1 win over No. 97-ranked Albot in the qualifying round on Sunday.
- Giron is 30-27 over the past 12 months, with zero tournament victories.
- In 18 tournaments on hard courts over the past year, Giron has gone 20-17.
- In his 57 matches over the past year, across all court types, Giron has averaged 24.6 games.
- In his 37 matches on a hard surface over the past year, Giron has averaged 24.0 games.
- Over the past 12 months, Giron has won 78.0% of his service games, and he has won 22.5% of his return games.
- Giron has claimed 77.4% of his service games on hard courts and 20.6% of his return games over the past 12 months.
