Currently the New Orleans Saints have been given +4000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Saints Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +130

+130 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

New Orleans Betting Insights

New Orleans compiled a 6-10-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Saints games.

New Orleans ranked 19th in total offense this season (333.8 yards per game), but it thrived on defense, ranking fifth-best in the with 333.8 yards allowed per game.

At home last season, the Saints were 4-5. On the road, they were 3-5.

When the underdog, New Orleans picked up just two wins (2-8) a year ago, but when favored finished 4-2.

The Saints won only twice in the NFC South (2-4) and went 5-7 in the NFC as a whole.

Saints Impact Players

Derek Carr passed for 3,522 yards (234.8 per game), completing 60.8% of his passes, with 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 15 games for the Raiders last year.

On the ground with the Lions last season, Jamaal Williams scored 17 touchdowns and picked up 1,066 yards (62.7 per game).

In the passing game a season ago, Taysom Hill scored two TDs, hauling in nine balls for 77 yards (4.8 per game).

In the passing game, Chris Olave scored four TDs, hauling in 72 balls for 1,042 yards (69.5 per game).

Demario Davis compiled one interception to go with 109 tackles, 9.0 TFL, 6.5 sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Saints NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Titans - +10000 2 September 18 @ Panthers - +8000 3 September 24 @ Packers - +6600 4 October 1 Buccaneers - +15000 5 October 8 @ Patriots - +6600 6 October 15 @ Texans - +20000 7 October 19 Jaguars - +3000 8 October 29 @ Colts - +15000 9 November 5 Bears - +6000 10 November 12 @ Vikings - +4000 12 November 26 @ Falcons - +8000 13 December 3 Lions - +2200 14 December 10 Panthers - +8000 15 December 17 Giants - +6600 16 December 21 @ Rams - +8000 17 December 31 @ Buccaneers - +15000 18 January 7 Falcons - +8000

