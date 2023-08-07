As of December 31 the Jacksonville Jaguars' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +3000, place them 12th in the league.

Jaguars Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: -155

-155 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000

Jacksonville Betting Insights

Jacksonville won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Jaguars games.

Jacksonville averaged 357.4 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 10th in the . Defensively, it ranked 24th, giving up 353.3 yards per game.

The Jaguars went 5-3 at home last season and 4-5 away from home.

Jacksonville won only twice as favorites (2-3) and went 7-5 as underdogs.

In the AFC South the Jaguars were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 8-4.

Jaguars Impact Players

Trevor Lawrence had 25 touchdown passes and eight interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 66.3% of his throws for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game).

In addition, Lawrence ran for 291 yards and five TDs.

In 17 games, Travis Etienne rushed for 1,125 yards (66.2 per game) and five TDs.

In the passing game, Etienne scored zero touchdowns, with 35 catches for 316 yards.

In the passing game a season ago, Christian Kirk scored eight TDs, catching 84 balls for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game).

In the passing game, Zay Jones scored five TDs, catching 82 balls for 823 yards (51.4 per game).

Foyesade Oluokun had 184 tackles, 11.0 TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended last year.

2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Colts - +15000 2 September 17 Chiefs - +600 3 September 24 Texans - +20000 4 October 1 Falcons - +8000 5 October 8 @ Bills - +900 6 October 15 Colts - +15000 7 October 19 @ Saints - +4000 8 October 29 @ Steelers - +6000 10 November 12 49ers - +1000 11 November 19 Titans - +10000 12 November 26 @ Texans - +20000 13 December 4 Bengals - +1100 14 December 10 @ Browns - +3500 15 December 17 Ravens - +2000 16 December 24 @ Buccaneers - +15000 17 December 31 Panthers - +8000 18 January 7 @ Titans - +10000

