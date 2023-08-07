Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Pirates - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Orlando Arcia (batting .355 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Osvaldo Bido. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-2 against the Cubs.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia has 15 doubles, 11 home runs and 26 walks while batting .298.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 58th in the league in slugging.
- Arcia enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .357 with one homer.
- Arcia has gotten a hit in 59 of 88 games this year (67.0%), with more than one hit on 26 occasions (29.5%).
- He has homered in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Arcia has driven in a run in 27 games this year (30.7%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (13.6%).
- He has scored in 34 games this year (38.6%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|40
|.317
|AVG
|.276
|.374
|OBP
|.333
|.494
|SLG
|.407
|15
|XBH
|11
|7
|HR
|4
|25
|RBI
|14
|34/13
|K/BB
|29/13
|1
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Pirates' 4.49 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (121 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bido gets the start for the Pirates, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.18 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw three innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.18, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .269 against him.
