Tuesday's contest between the Baltimore Orioles (70-42) and Houston Astros (64-49) squaring off at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Orioles, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:05 PM ET on August 8.

The probable starters are Framber Valdez (9-7) for the Astros and Grayson Rodriguez (2-3) for the Orioles.

Astros vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
  • Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
  • How to Watch on TV: TBS
Astros vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Orioles 6, Astros 5.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Orioles

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

  • The Astros have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 5-2 in those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • There has not been a spread set for any of the Astros' last 10 games.
  • The Astros have won 44, or 59.5%, of the 74 games they've played as favorites this season.
  • Houston has a record of 42-25, a 62.7% win rate, when favored by -125 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Astros.
  • Houston has scored 538 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
  • The Astros have the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).

Orioles Performance Insights

  • The Orioles have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.
  • When it comes to the total, Baltimore and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.
  • Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Orioles' past 10 contests.
  • The Orioles have come away with 30 wins in the 53 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • This year, Baltimore has won 22 of 39 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Orioles have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
  • The offense for Baltimore is No. 8 in MLB, scoring 4.9 runs per game (554 total runs).
  • The Orioles have pitched to a 4.04 ERA this season, which ranks 13th in baseball.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
August 2 Guardians W 3-2 Ronel Blanco vs Tanner Bibee
August 3 @ Yankees L 4-3 Cristian Javier vs Clarke Schmidt
August 4 @ Yankees W 7-3 Hunter Brown vs Luis Severino
August 5 @ Yankees L 3-1 Justin Verlander vs Nestor Cortes Jr.
August 6 @ Yankees W 9-7 Jose Urquidy vs Carlos Rodón
August 8 @ Orioles - Framber Valdez vs Grayson Rodriguez
August 9 @ Orioles - Cristian Javier vs Jack Flaherty
August 10 @ Orioles - Hunter Brown vs Dean Kremer
August 11 Angels - Justin Verlander vs Reid Detmers
August 12 Angels - Jose Urquidy vs Tyler Anderson
August 13 Angels - Framber Valdez vs Chase Silseth

Orioles Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
August 2 @ Blue Jays L 4-1 Grayson Rodriguez vs Yusei Kikuchi
August 3 @ Blue Jays W 6-1 Jack Flaherty vs Kevin Gausman
August 4 Mets W 10-3 Dean Kremer vs David Peterson
August 5 Mets W 7-3 Kyle Gibson vs Tylor Megill
August 6 Mets W 2-0 Kyle Bradish vs José Quintana
August 8 Astros - Grayson Rodriguez vs Framber Valdez
August 9 Astros - Jack Flaherty vs Cristian Javier
August 10 Astros - Dean Kremer vs Hunter Brown
August 11 @ Mariners - Kyle Gibson vs Luis Castillo
August 12 @ Mariners - Kyle Bradish vs George Kirby
August 13 @ Mariners - Grayson Rodriguez vs Bryce Miller

