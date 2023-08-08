Tuesday's contest between the Baltimore Orioles (70-42) and Houston Astros (64-49) squaring off at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Orioles, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:05 PM ET on August 8.

The probable starters are Framber Valdez (9-7) for the Astros and Grayson Rodriguez (2-3) for the Orioles.

Astros vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: TBS

Astros vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Orioles 6, Astros 5.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 5-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

The Astros have won 44, or 59.5%, of the 74 games they've played as favorites this season.

Houston has a record of 42-25, a 62.7% win rate, when favored by -125 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston has scored 538 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Astros have the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).

Orioles Performance Insights

The Orioles have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Baltimore and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Orioles' past 10 contests.

The Orioles have come away with 30 wins in the 53 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Baltimore has won 22 of 39 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Orioles have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Baltimore is No. 8 in MLB, scoring 4.9 runs per game (554 total runs).

The Orioles have pitched to a 4.04 ERA this season, which ranks 13th in baseball.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup August 2 Guardians W 3-2 Ronel Blanco vs Tanner Bibee August 3 @ Yankees L 4-3 Cristian Javier vs Clarke Schmidt August 4 @ Yankees W 7-3 Hunter Brown vs Luis Severino August 5 @ Yankees L 3-1 Justin Verlander vs Nestor Cortes Jr. August 6 @ Yankees W 9-7 Jose Urquidy vs Carlos Rodón August 8 @ Orioles - Framber Valdez vs Grayson Rodriguez August 9 @ Orioles - Cristian Javier vs Jack Flaherty August 10 @ Orioles - Hunter Brown vs Dean Kremer August 11 Angels - Justin Verlander vs Reid Detmers August 12 Angels - Jose Urquidy vs Tyler Anderson August 13 Angels - Framber Valdez vs Chase Silseth

Orioles Schedule