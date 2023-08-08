How to Watch the Astros vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 8
Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros will play Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series.
Astros vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Explore More About This Game
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros are 10th-best in MLB action with 146 total home runs.
- Houston is 16th in baseball with a .415 slugging percentage.
- The Astros rank 18th in the majors with a .248 batting average.
- Houston has the No. 10 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.8 runs per game (538 total runs).
- The Astros are 15th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .320.
- The Astros strike out 7.9 times per game, the sixth-fewest mark in the majors.
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Houston's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- Houston has the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
- The Astros have the 14th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.278).
Orioles Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Orioles' 129 home runs rank 16th in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 363 extra-base hits, Baltimore ranks eighth in MLB with a .422 slugging percentage this season.
- The Orioles' .253 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.
- Baltimore has scored 554 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.321).
- The Orioles rank 13th in strikeouts per game (8.4) among MLB offenses.
- Baltimore strikes out 9.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-best in MLB.
- Baltimore has pitched to a 4.04 ERA this season, which ranks 13th in baseball.
- Orioles pitchers have a 1.279 WHIP this season, 16th in the majors.
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Framber Valdez will aim to grab his 10th win when he makes the start for the Astros, his 22nd of the season. He is 9-7 with a 3.07 ERA and 141 strikeouts through 135 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, the lefty threw nine scoreless innings without surrendering a hit.
- Valdez enters the outing with 14 quality starts under his belt this season.
- Valdez will look to secure his 20th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 6.4 innings per appearance.
- He has had four appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Orioles will hand the ball to Grayson Rodriguez (2-3) for his 15th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed two hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday.
- In 14 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- Rodriguez will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.
- In 14 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/2/2023
|Guardians
|W 3-2
|Home
|Ronel Blanco
|Tanner Bibee
|8/3/2023
|Yankees
|L 4-3
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Clarke Schmidt
|8/4/2023
|Yankees
|W 7-3
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Luis Severino
|8/5/2023
|Yankees
|L 3-1
|Away
|Justin Verlander
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|8/6/2023
|Yankees
|W 9-7
|Away
|Jose Urquidy
|Carlos Rodón
|8/8/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Grayson Rodriguez
|8/9/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Jack Flaherty
|8/10/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Dean Kremer
|8/11/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Justin Verlander
|Reid Detmers
|8/12/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Jose Urquidy
|Tyler Anderson
|8/13/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Chase Silseth
Orioles Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Orioles Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/2/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 4-1
|Away
|Grayson Rodriguez
|Yusei Kikuchi
|8/3/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 6-1
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Kevin Gausman
|8/4/2023
|Mets
|W 10-3
|Home
|Dean Kremer
|David Peterson
|8/5/2023
|Mets
|W 7-3
|Home
|Kyle Gibson
|Tylor Megill
|8/6/2023
|Mets
|W 2-0
|Home
|Kyle Bradish
|José Quintana
|8/8/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Grayson Rodriguez
|Framber Valdez
|8/9/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Cristian Javier
|8/10/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Dean Kremer
|Hunter Brown
|8/11/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Kyle Gibson
|Luis Castillo
|8/12/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Kyle Bradish
|George Kirby
|8/13/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Grayson Rodriguez
|Bryce Miller
