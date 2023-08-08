Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros will play Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series.

Astros vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are 10th-best in MLB action with 146 total home runs.

Houston is 16th in baseball with a .415 slugging percentage.

The Astros rank 18th in the majors with a .248 batting average.

Houston has the No. 10 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.8 runs per game (538 total runs).

The Astros are 15th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .320.

The Astros strike out 7.9 times per game, the sixth-fewest mark in the majors.

The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Houston's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.

Houston has the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).

The Astros have the 14th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.278).

Orioles Batting & Pitching Performance

The Orioles' 129 home runs rank 16th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 363 extra-base hits, Baltimore ranks eighth in MLB with a .422 slugging percentage this season.

The Orioles' .253 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

Baltimore has scored 554 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Orioles have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.321).

The Orioles rank 13th in strikeouts per game (8.4) among MLB offenses.

Baltimore strikes out 9.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-best in MLB.

Baltimore has pitched to a 4.04 ERA this season, which ranks 13th in baseball.

Orioles pitchers have a 1.279 WHIP this season, 16th in the majors.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Framber Valdez will aim to grab his 10th win when he makes the start for the Astros, his 22nd of the season. He is 9-7 with a 3.07 ERA and 141 strikeouts through 135 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, the lefty threw nine scoreless innings without surrendering a hit.

Valdez enters the outing with 14 quality starts under his belt this season.

Valdez will look to secure his 20th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 6.4 innings per appearance.

He has had four appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher

The Orioles will hand the ball to Grayson Rodriguez (2-3) for his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed two hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Rodriguez will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

In 14 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 8/2/2023 Guardians W 3-2 Home Ronel Blanco Tanner Bibee 8/3/2023 Yankees L 4-3 Away Cristian Javier Clarke Schmidt 8/4/2023 Yankees W 7-3 Away Hunter Brown Luis Severino 8/5/2023 Yankees L 3-1 Away Justin Verlander Nestor Cortes Jr. 8/6/2023 Yankees W 9-7 Away Jose Urquidy Carlos Rodón 8/8/2023 Orioles - Away Framber Valdez Grayson Rodriguez 8/9/2023 Orioles - Away Cristian Javier Jack Flaherty 8/10/2023 Orioles - Away Hunter Brown Dean Kremer 8/11/2023 Angels - Home Justin Verlander Reid Detmers 8/12/2023 Angels - Home Jose Urquidy Tyler Anderson 8/13/2023 Angels - Home Framber Valdez Chase Silseth

Orioles Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Orioles Starter Opponent Starter 8/2/2023 Blue Jays L 4-1 Away Grayson Rodriguez Yusei Kikuchi 8/3/2023 Blue Jays W 6-1 Away Jack Flaherty Kevin Gausman 8/4/2023 Mets W 10-3 Home Dean Kremer David Peterson 8/5/2023 Mets W 7-3 Home Kyle Gibson Tylor Megill 8/6/2023 Mets W 2-0 Home Kyle Bradish José Quintana 8/8/2023 Astros - Home Grayson Rodriguez Framber Valdez 8/9/2023 Astros - Home Jack Flaherty Cristian Javier 8/10/2023 Astros - Home Dean Kremer Hunter Brown 8/11/2023 Mariners - Away Kyle Gibson Luis Castillo 8/12/2023 Mariners - Away Kyle Bradish George Kirby 8/13/2023 Mariners - Away Grayson Rodriguez Bryce Miller

