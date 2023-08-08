Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Orioles on August 8, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Kyle Tucker, Adley Rutschman and others in the Houston Astros-Baltimore Orioles matchup at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Astros vs. Orioles Game Info
- When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Orioles Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Orioles Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Astros vs Orioles
|Astros vs Orioles Odds
|Astros vs Orioles Prediction
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Framber Valdez Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Valdez Stats
- Framber Valdez (9-7) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 22nd start of the season.
- In 21 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 14 of them.
- In 21 starts this season, Valdez has lasted five or more innings 19 times, with an average of 6.4 innings per appearance.
- He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 29-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (3.07), ninth in WHIP (1.074), and 23rd in K/9 (9.4).
Valdez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Guardians
|Aug. 1
|9.0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|1
|vs. Rangers
|Jul. 26
|3.2
|8
|6
|6
|1
|2
|at Athletics
|Jul. 21
|5.0
|6
|4
|4
|4
|2
|at Angels
|Jul. 15
|6.1
|7
|5
|5
|13
|2
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 8
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|6
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Framber Valdez's player props with BetMGM.
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has 119 hits with 28 doubles, 19 home runs, 54 walks and 77 RBI. He's also stolen 23 bases.
- He's slashing .295/.375/.505 so far this season.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Yankees
|Aug. 6
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Yankees
|Aug. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Aug. 4
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Yankees
|Aug. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Aug. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has 14 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 62 walks and 70 RBI (105 total hits). He has stolen four bases.
- He's slashed .244/.343/.412 so far this season.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Yankees
|Aug. 6
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Aug. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Aug. 4
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Aug. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Aug. 2
|2-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Bet on player props for Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman or other Astros players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles
Adley Rutschman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Rutschman Stats
- Rutschman has 19 doubles, 14 home runs, 65 walks and 53 RBI (111 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .272/.371/.422 so far this year.
Rutschman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 6
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 5
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 3
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 2
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
Anthony Santander Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Santander Stats
- Anthony Santander has 104 hits with 29 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 43 walks and 63 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashed .254/.328/.476 so far this year.
Santander Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 6
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 5
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|6
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 3
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 1
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|4
|6
|0
Bet on player props for Adley Rutschman, Anthony Santander or other Orioles players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.