Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Kyle Tucker, Adley Rutschman and others in the Houston Astros-Baltimore Orioles matchup at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Astros vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

How to Watch on TV: TBS

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Framber Valdez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Valdez Stats

Framber Valdez (9-7) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 22nd start of the season.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 14 of them.

In 21 starts this season, Valdez has lasted five or more innings 19 times, with an average of 6.4 innings per appearance.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 29-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (3.07), ninth in WHIP (1.074), and 23rd in K/9 (9.4).

Valdez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Guardians Aug. 1 9.0 0 0 0 7 1 vs. Rangers Jul. 26 3.2 8 6 6 1 2 at Athletics Jul. 21 5.0 6 4 4 4 2 at Angels Jul. 15 6.1 7 5 5 13 2 vs. Mariners Jul. 8 6.0 5 2 2 6 2

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 119 hits with 28 doubles, 19 home runs, 54 walks and 77 RBI. He's also stolen 23 bases.

He's slashing .295/.375/.505 so far this season.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Aug. 6 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 at Yankees Aug. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Aug. 4 1-for-3 1 0 2 2 2 at Yankees Aug. 3 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 14 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 62 walks and 70 RBI (105 total hits). He has stolen four bases.

He's slashed .244/.343/.412 so far this season.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Aug. 6 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Aug. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Aug. 4 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 0 at Yankees Aug. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 2 2-for-2 0 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has 19 doubles, 14 home runs, 65 walks and 53 RBI (111 total hits).

He has a slash line of .272/.371/.422 so far this year.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mets Aug. 6 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Aug. 5 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 vs. Mets Aug. 4 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 3 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 at Blue Jays Aug. 2 2-for-4 0 0 1 2

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has 104 hits with 29 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 43 walks and 63 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashed .254/.328/.476 so far this year.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets Aug. 6 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Aug. 5 2-for-5 2 1 1 6 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 3 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 1 3-for-4 1 1 4 6 0

