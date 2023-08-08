Jacob Meyers leads the Houston Astros (64-49) into a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles (70-42) a game after homering twice in a 9-7 victory over the Yankees. It starts at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Astros will give the nod to Framber Valdez (9-7, 3.07 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Orioles will counter with Grayson Rodriguez (2-3, 6.09 ERA).

Astros vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (9-7, 3.07 ERA) vs Rodriguez - BAL (2-3, 6.09 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Framber Valdez

The Astros' Valdez (9-7) will make his 22nd start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he did not allow a hit in nine scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians.

The 29-year-old has pitched to a 3.07 ERA this season with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.2 walks per nine across 21 games.

He has started 21 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 14 of them.

Valdez has made 19 starts of five or more innings in 21 chances this season, and averages 6.4 frames when he pitches.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Grayson Rodriguez

Rodriguez (2-3) takes the mound first for the Orioles in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 6.09 ERA in 68 2/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering two hits.

In 14 games this season, the 23-year-old has a 6.09 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .271 to opposing batters.

Rodriguez has one quality start this season.

Rodriguez will aim to last five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging 4.9 innings per outing.

In three of his 14 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

