Tuesday's contest at PNC Park has the Atlanta Braves (70-40) taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates (51-61) at 7:05 PM ET (on August 8). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Braves, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Braves will give the nod to Yonny Chirinos (5-4) against the Pirates and Mitch Keller (9-8).

Braves vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Braves vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Braves Performance Insights

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Braves have a record of 6-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Braves failed to cover.

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 97 times this season and won 62, or 63.9%, of those games.

Atlanta has a record of 38-16 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -165 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 62.3% chance to win.

Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 625 total runs this season.

The Braves' 3.91 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.

