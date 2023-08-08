Tuesday's contest at PNC Park has the Atlanta Braves (70-40) taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates (51-61) at 7:05 PM ET (on August 8). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Braves, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Braves will give the nod to Yonny Chirinos (5-4) against the Pirates and Mitch Keller (9-8).

Braves vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
  • Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Pirates

  • Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

  • In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Braves have a record of 6-4.
  • When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
  • In their last game with a spread, the Braves failed to cover.
  • The Braves have entered the game as favorites 97 times this season and won 62, or 63.9%, of those games.
  • Atlanta has a record of 38-16 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -165 on the moneyline.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 62.3% chance to win.
  • Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 625 total runs this season.
  • The Braves' 3.91 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
August 2 Angels W 12-5 Yonny Chirinos vs Lucas Giolito
August 4 @ Cubs W 8-0 Max Fried vs Kyle Hendricks
August 5 @ Cubs L 8-6 Bryce Elder vs Javier Assad
August 6 @ Cubs L 6-4 Charlie Morton vs Justin Steele
August 7 @ Pirates L 7-6 Spencer Strider vs Osvaldo Bido
August 8 @ Pirates - Yonny Chirinos vs Mitch Keller
August 9 @ Pirates - Max Fried vs Quinn Priester
August 10 @ Pirates - Bryce Elder vs Bailey Falter
August 11 @ Mets - Charlie Morton vs Tylor Megill
August 12 @ Mets - Spencer Strider vs José Quintana
August 12 @ Mets - Yonny Chirinos vs Kodai Senga

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.