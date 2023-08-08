The Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuna Jr. will hit the field against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Liover Peguero on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, at PNC Park.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -165, while the underdog Pirates have +140 odds to play spoiler. A 10-run total is listed in this game.

Braves vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -165 +140 10 -105 -115 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 6-4 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

In their last game with a spread, the Braves failed to cover. In three straight games, Atlanta and its opponent have finished above the over/under, with the average total established by oddsmakers in that stretch being nine runs.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have been favored on the moneyline 97 total times this season. They've gone 62-35 in those games.

Atlanta has gone 38-16 (winning 70.4% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Braves have an implied win probability of 62.3%.

Atlanta has played in 110 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 59 times (59-48-3).

The Braves have collected an 8-9-0 record against the spread this season.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 37-20 33-20 26-13 44-27 56-34 14-6

