How to Watch the Braves vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 8
Yonny Chirinos is set to start for the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday against Liover Peguero and the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET at PNC Park.
Braves vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 213 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Atlanta has an MLB-high .499 slugging percentage.
- The Braves' .271 batting average is second-best in MLB.
- Atlanta is the third-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.7 runs per game (625 total).
- The Braves rank second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .340.
- The Braves strike out 8.1 times per game, the fifth-fewest mark in MLB.
- Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fifth in the majors with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Atlanta's 3.91 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves average MLB's 16th-ranked WHIP (1.279).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Braves are sending Chirinos (5-4) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.42 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 71 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Chirinos has not recorded a quality start yet this season.
- Chirinos has pitched five or more innings in a game six times this year heading into this matchup.
- He has had five appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/2/2023
|Angels
|W 12-5
|Home
|Yonny Chirinos
|Lucas Giolito
|8/4/2023
|Cubs
|W 8-0
|Away
|Max Fried
|Kyle Hendricks
|8/5/2023
|Cubs
|L 8-6
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Javier Assad
|8/6/2023
|Cubs
|L 6-4
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Justin Steele
|8/7/2023
|Pirates
|L 7-6
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Osvaldo Bido
|8/8/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Yonny Chirinos
|Mitch Keller
|8/9/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Max Fried
|Quinn Priester
|8/10/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Bailey Falter
|8/11/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Tylor Megill
|8/12/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|José Quintana
|8/12/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Yonny Chirinos
|Kodai Senga
