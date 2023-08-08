Yonny Chirinos is set to start for the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday against Liover Peguero and the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET at PNC Park.

Braves vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 213 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta has an MLB-high .499 slugging percentage.

The Braves' .271 batting average is second-best in MLB.

Atlanta is the third-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.7 runs per game (625 total).

The Braves rank second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .340.

The Braves strike out 8.1 times per game, the fifth-fewest mark in MLB.

Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fifth in the majors with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta's 3.91 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves average MLB's 16th-ranked WHIP (1.279).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves are sending Chirinos (5-4) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.42 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 71 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

Chirinos has not recorded a quality start yet this season.

Chirinos has pitched five or more innings in a game six times this year heading into this matchup.

He has had five appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/2/2023 Angels W 12-5 Home Yonny Chirinos Lucas Giolito 8/4/2023 Cubs W 8-0 Away Max Fried Kyle Hendricks 8/5/2023 Cubs L 8-6 Away Bryce Elder Javier Assad 8/6/2023 Cubs L 6-4 Away Charlie Morton Justin Steele 8/7/2023 Pirates L 7-6 Away Spencer Strider Osvaldo Bido 8/8/2023 Pirates - Away Yonny Chirinos Mitch Keller 8/9/2023 Pirates - Away Max Fried Quinn Priester 8/10/2023 Pirates - Away Bryce Elder Bailey Falter 8/11/2023 Mets - Away Charlie Morton Tylor Megill 8/12/2023 Mets - Away Spencer Strider José Quintana 8/12/2023 Mets - Away Yonny Chirinos Kodai Senga

