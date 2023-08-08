When the Atlanta Braves (70-40) take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (51-61) at PNC Park on Tuesday, August 8 at 7:05 PM ET, Matt Olson will be looking for his 100th RBI of the season (he currently has 99).

Bookmakers list the Braves as -165 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Pirates +140 moneyline odds. The over/under is 10 runs for the game.

Braves vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Yonny Chirinos - ATL (5-4, 4.42 ERA) vs Mitch Keller - PIT (9-8, 4.35 ERA)

Braves vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Braves vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 97 times this season and won 62, or 63.9%, of those games.

The Braves have gone 38-16 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (70.4% winning percentage).

Atlanta has a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves have a 6-4 record from the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Pirates have been underdogs in 90 games this season and have come away with the win 38 times (42.2%) in those contests.

This season, the Pirates have been victorious 15 times in 28 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Braves vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Travis d'Arnaud 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+160) Orlando Arcia 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+195) Marcell Ozuna 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+140) Ozzie Albies 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+110) Matt Olson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+100)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +325 1st 1st

