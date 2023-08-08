The Atlanta Braves (70-40) take a three-game losing run into a road matchup versus the Pittsburgh Pirates (51-61), at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Yonny Chirinos (5-4) to the mound, while Mitch Keller (9-8) will answer the bell for the Pirates.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Chirinos - ATL (5-4, 4.42 ERA) vs Keller - PIT (9-8, 4.35 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yonny Chirinos

The Braves will send Chirinos (5-4) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in five innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.42 and 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .258 in 17 games this season.

None of Chirinos' six starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

Chirinos has six starts of five or more innings this season in six chances. He averages 4.2 innings per outing.

He has made 17 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mitch Keller

Keller aims for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Pirates, his 24th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 4.35 ERA and 150 strikeouts in 138 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Thursday, the right-hander went five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

In 23 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.35, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .246 against him.

Keller heads into this game with 12 quality starts under his belt this year.

Keller will look to extend a 23-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging six frames per appearance).

In three of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

The 27-year-old's 4.35 ERA ranks 47th, 1.262 WHIP ranks 37th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 17th among qualifying pitchers this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.