Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Pirates - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario (.172 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is hitting .242 with 17 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 24 walks.
- Rosario has reached base via a hit in 56 games this year (of 98 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.
- In 14.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26.5% of his games this year, Rosario has notched at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (13.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 36.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.1%.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|45
|.246
|AVG
|.236
|.280
|OBP
|.307
|.480
|SLG
|.419
|19
|XBH
|16
|11
|HR
|5
|31
|RBI
|17
|50/9
|K/BB
|39/15
|0
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up 122 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- The Pirates are sending Keller (9-8) out to make his 24th start of the season as he tries for his 10th win. He is 9-8 with a 4.35 ERA and 150 strikeouts through 138 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went five innings, allowing eight earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (4.35), 37th in WHIP (1.262), and 17th in K/9 (9.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
