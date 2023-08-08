Jaguars Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars have +3000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of December 31.
Jaguars Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: -155
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000
Jacksonville Betting Insights
- Jacksonville went 8-9-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Jaguars games.
- Jacksonville averaged 357.4 yards per game offensively last season (10th in ), and it gave up 353.3 yards per game (24th) on the other side of the ball.
- The Jaguars posted a 5-3 record at home and were 4-5 on the road last season.
- When favored last season Jacksonville picked up just two victories (2-3). When the underdog the Jaguars posted a record of 7-5.
- The Jaguars were 4-2 in the AFC South and 8-4 in the AFC overall.
Jaguars Impact Players
- In 17 games last year, Trevor Lawrence passed for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game), with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.3%.
- In addition, Lawrence rushed for 291 yards and five TDs.
- In 17 games, Travis Etienne rushed for 1,125 yards (66.2 per game) and five TDs.
- In the passing game, Etienne scored zero touchdowns, with 35 catches for 316 yards.
- In the passing game a season ago, Christian Kirk scored eight TDs, hauling in 84 balls for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game).
- Zay Jones had 82 receptions for 823 yards (48.4 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.
- Foyesade Oluokun had 184 tackles, 12.0 TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended last year.
2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Colts
|-
|+15000
|2
|September 17
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|3
|September 24
|Texans
|-
|+20000
|4
|October 1
|Falcons
|-
|+8000
|5
|October 8
|@ Bills
|-
|+900
|6
|October 15
|Colts
|-
|+15000
|7
|October 19
|@ Saints
|-
|+4000
|8
|October 29
|@ Steelers
|-
|+6000
|10
|November 12
|49ers
|-
|+1000
|11
|November 19
|Titans
|-
|+10000
|12
|November 26
|@ Texans
|-
|+20000
|13
|December 4
|Bengals
|-
|+1100
|14
|December 10
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|15
|December 17
|Ravens
|-
|+2000
|16
|December 24
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+15000
|17
|December 31
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|18
|January 7
|@ Titans
|-
|+10000
Odds are current as of August 8 at 7:23 PM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
