Braves vs. Pirates Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 9
Wednesday's contest features the Atlanta Braves (71-40) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (51-62) matching up at PNC Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-5 victory for the Braves according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on August 9.
The Braves will look to Max Fried (3-1) against the Pirates and Quinn Priester (2-1).
Braves vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves vs. Pirates Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Braves 6, Pirates 5.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Pirates
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Pirates Player Props
|Braves vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Braves vs Pirates
|Braves vs Pirates Odds
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 6-4 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.
- The Braves did not cover its most recent game with a spread.
- The Braves have been favorites in 98 games this season and won 63 (64.3%) of those contests.
- This season Atlanta has won two of its four games when favored by at least -300 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 75%.
- Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 633 total runs this season.
- The Braves have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.93).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 4
|@ Cubs
|W 8-0
|Max Fried vs Kyle Hendricks
|August 5
|@ Cubs
|L 8-6
|Bryce Elder vs Javier Assad
|August 6
|@ Cubs
|L 6-4
|Charlie Morton vs Justin Steele
|August 7
|@ Pirates
|L 7-6
|Spencer Strider vs Osvaldo Bido
|August 8
|@ Pirates
|W 8-6
|Yonny Chirinos vs Mitch Keller
|August 9
|@ Pirates
|-
|Max Fried vs Quinn Priester
|August 10
|@ Pirates
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Bailey Falter
|August 11
|@ Mets
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Tylor Megill
|August 12
|@ Mets
|-
|Spencer Strider vs José Quintana
|August 12
|@ Mets
|-
|Yonny Chirinos vs Kodai Senga
|August 13
|@ Mets
|-
|Yonny Chirinos vs Carlos Carrasco
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.