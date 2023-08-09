Wednesday's contest features the Atlanta Braves (71-40) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (51-62) matching up at PNC Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-5 victory for the Braves according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on August 9.

The Braves will look to Max Fried (3-1) against the Pirates and Quinn Priester (2-1).

Braves vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Braves 6, Pirates 5.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 6-4 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

The Braves did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

The Braves have been favorites in 98 games this season and won 63 (64.3%) of those contests.

This season Atlanta has won two of its four games when favored by at least -300 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 75%.

Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 633 total runs this season.

The Braves have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.93).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Schedule