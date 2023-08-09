Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will try to defeat Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Braves as -300 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Pirates +240 moneyline odds. Atlanta (-2.5) is the favorite on the run line. The matchup's total has been set at 9.5 runs.

Braves vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV: SportsNet PT

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -300 +240 9.5 +100 -120 -2.5 -120 +100

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

In their last game with a spread, the Braves failed to cover. Atlanta and its opponent have finished above the over/under in four consecutive games, with the average total set by sportsbooks during that span being 9.2.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have put together a 63-35 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 64.3% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -300 or shorter, Atlanta has gone 2-2 (50%).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Braves' implied win probability is 75%.

Atlanta has played in 111 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 60 times (60-48-3).

The Braves have covered 47.1% of their games this season, going 8-9-0 ATS.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 37-20 34-20 26-13 45-27 57-34 14-6

