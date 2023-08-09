How to Watch the Braves vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 9
The Atlanta Braves and Pittsburgh Pirates will play on Wednesday at PNC Park, at 7:05 PM ET, with Ronald Acuna Jr. and Bryan Reynolds among those expected to produce at the plate.
Braves vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-leading 215 home runs in total.
- Atlanta leads MLB with a .500 slugging percentage this season, collecting 422 extra-base hits.
- The Braves lead the majors with a .272 batting average.
- Atlanta has the No. 3 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.7 runs per game (633 total runs).
- The Braves are second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .341.
- The Braves strike out 8.1 times per game, the sixth-best average in baseball.
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- Atlanta's 3.93 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves average baseball's 16th-ranked WHIP (1.281).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Max Fried makes the start for the Braves, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 1.69 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the lefty tossed six scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs while surrendering three hits.
- Fried has two quality starts under his belt this season.
- Fried will try to prolong a six-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.3 innings per outing).
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his six appearances this season.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/4/2023
|Cubs
|W 8-0
|Away
|Max Fried
|Kyle Hendricks
|8/5/2023
|Cubs
|L 8-6
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Javier Assad
|8/6/2023
|Cubs
|L 6-4
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Justin Steele
|8/7/2023
|Pirates
|L 7-6
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Osvaldo Bido
|8/8/2023
|Pirates
|W 8-6
|Away
|Yonny Chirinos
|Mitch Keller
|8/9/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Max Fried
|Quinn Priester
|8/10/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Bailey Falter
|8/11/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Tylor Megill
|8/12/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|José Quintana
|8/12/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Yonny Chirinos
|Kodai Senga
|8/13/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Yonny Chirinos
|Carlos Carrasco
