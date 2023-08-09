The Atlanta Braves and Pittsburgh Pirates will play on Wednesday at PNC Park, at 7:05 PM ET, with Ronald Acuna Jr. and Bryan Reynolds among those expected to produce at the plate.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-leading 215 home runs in total.

Atlanta leads MLB with a .500 slugging percentage this season, collecting 422 extra-base hits.

The Braves lead the majors with a .272 batting average.

Atlanta has the No. 3 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.7 runs per game (633 total runs).

The Braves are second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .341.

The Braves strike out 8.1 times per game, the sixth-best average in baseball.

The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.

Atlanta's 3.93 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves average baseball's 16th-ranked WHIP (1.281).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Max Fried makes the start for the Braves, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 1.69 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Friday, the lefty tossed six scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs while surrendering three hits.

Fried has two quality starts under his belt this season.

Fried will try to prolong a six-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.3 innings per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his six appearances this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/4/2023 Cubs W 8-0 Away Max Fried Kyle Hendricks 8/5/2023 Cubs L 8-6 Away Bryce Elder Javier Assad 8/6/2023 Cubs L 6-4 Away Charlie Morton Justin Steele 8/7/2023 Pirates L 7-6 Away Spencer Strider Osvaldo Bido 8/8/2023 Pirates W 8-6 Away Yonny Chirinos Mitch Keller 8/9/2023 Pirates - Away Max Fried Quinn Priester 8/10/2023 Pirates - Away Bryce Elder Bailey Falter 8/11/2023 Mets - Away Charlie Morton Tylor Megill 8/12/2023 Mets - Away Spencer Strider José Quintana 8/12/2023 Mets - Away Yonny Chirinos Kodai Senga 8/13/2023 Mets - Away Yonny Chirinos Carlos Carrasco

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.