Max Fried will take the mound for the Atlanta Braves (71-40) on Wednesday, August 9 versus the Pittsburgh Pirates (51-62), who will counter with Quinn Priester. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET at PNC Park.

The Pirates have been listed as +240 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Braves (-300). Atlanta (-2.5) is the favorite on the run line. The over/under is 9.5 runs for this matchup.

Braves vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Fried - ATL (3-1, 1.69 ERA) vs Priester - PIT (2-1, 8.69 ERA)

Braves vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 98 games this season and won 63 (64.3%) of those contests.

The Braves have a record of 2-2 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -300 or shorter (50% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 75% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite in each of their last 10 games, and they went 6-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to go over the total seven times.

The Pirates have been underdogs in 91 games this season and have come away with the win 38 times (41.8%) in those contests.

The Pirates have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +240.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 5-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Braves vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+125) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+155) Austin Riley 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+105) Matt Olson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+225) 0.5 (+100) Orlando Arcia 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+175)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +325 1st 1st

