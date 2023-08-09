Oddsmakers have listed player props for Ronald Acuna Jr., Bryan Reynolds and others when the Atlanta Braves visit the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Braves vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Max Fried Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Fried Stats

The Braves will hand the ball to Max Fried (3-1) for his seventh start of the season.

He has two quality starts in six chances this season.

Fried has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

In six appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Fried Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Cubs Aug. 4 6.0 3 0 0 8 0 vs. Orioles May. 5 6.0 8 7 5 7 2 at Mets Apr. 28 5.0 3 0 0 7 1 vs. Astros Apr. 23 6.2 3 0 0 5 3 at Padres Apr. 17 5.0 4 0 0 4 0

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 150 hits with 28 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs, 58 walks and 68 RBI. He's also stolen 53 bases.

He has a .339/.422/.587 slash line on the season.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Aug. 8 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Pirates Aug. 7 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Aug. 6 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 1 at Cubs Aug. 5 3-for-5 0 0 1 3 1 at Cubs Aug. 4 3-for-5 1 0 1 5 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 112 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, 39 home runs and 70 walks. He has driven in 100 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .267/.373/.602 so far this year.

Olson heads into this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .382 with a double, six home runs, nine walks and 18 RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Aug. 8 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 at Pirates Aug. 7 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 at Cubs Aug. 6 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0 at Cubs Aug. 5 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 at Cubs Aug. 4 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 102 hits with 22 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, 36 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a .267/.333/.458 slash line on the year.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Aug. 8 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Braves Aug. 7 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Aug. 6 1-for-1 1 1 2 4 0 at Brewers Aug. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 at Brewers Aug. 4 3-for-5 2 1 2 7 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 82 hits with 14 doubles, 10 home runs, 63 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He's slashing .258/.380/.396 on the season.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Aug. 8 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Aug. 7 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 at Brewers Aug. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Aug. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 2 3-for-4 0 0 1 4 0

