Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Pirates on August 9, 2023
Oddsmakers have listed player props for Ronald Acuna Jr., Bryan Reynolds and others when the Atlanta Braves visit the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
Braves vs. Pirates Game Info
- When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Max Fried Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -179)
Fried Stats
- The Braves will hand the ball to Max Fried (3-1) for his seventh start of the season.
- He has two quality starts in six chances this season.
- Fried has five starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In six appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.
Fried Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Cubs
|Aug. 4
|6.0
|3
|0
|0
|8
|0
|vs. Orioles
|May. 5
|6.0
|8
|7
|5
|7
|2
|at Mets
|Apr. 28
|5.0
|3
|0
|0
|7
|1
|vs. Astros
|Apr. 23
|6.2
|3
|0
|0
|5
|3
|at Padres
|Apr. 17
|5.0
|4
|0
|0
|4
|0
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 150 hits with 28 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs, 58 walks and 68 RBI. He's also stolen 53 bases.
- He has a .339/.422/.587 slash line on the season.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Aug. 8
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Pirates
|Aug. 7
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Aug. 6
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|at Cubs
|Aug. 5
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|at Cubs
|Aug. 4
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|5
|0
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 112 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, 39 home runs and 70 walks. He has driven in 100 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashing .267/.373/.602 so far this year.
- Olson heads into this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .382 with a double, six home runs, nine walks and 18 RBI.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Aug. 8
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Pirates
|Aug. 7
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Cubs
|Aug. 6
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
|at Cubs
|Aug. 5
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Cubs
|Aug. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 102 hits with 22 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, 36 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.
- He has a .267/.333/.458 slash line on the year.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 8
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 7
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Aug. 6
|1-for-1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Brewers
|Aug. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Brewers
|Aug. 4
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|7
|0
Andrew McCutchen Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
McCutchen Stats
- Andrew McCutchen has 82 hits with 14 doubles, 10 home runs, 63 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He's slashing .258/.380/.396 on the season.
McCutchen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 8
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Brewers
|Aug. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Aug. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 2
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
