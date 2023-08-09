The Pittsburgh Pirates (51-62) will look to Connor Joe, currently on a two-game homer streak, against the Atlanta Braves (71-40) at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday, at PNC Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Max Fried (3-1) to the mound, while Quinn Priester (2-1) will answer the bell for the Pirates.

Braves vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV: SportsNet PT

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Venue: PNC Park

Probable Pitchers: Fried - ATL (3-1, 1.69 ERA) vs Priester - PIT (2-1, 8.69 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Max Fried

The Braves' Fried (3-1) will make his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Friday, when he allowed three hits in six scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs.

The 29-year-old has pitched in six games this season with a 1.69 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .217.

He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Fried has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In six appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Quinn Priester

Priester (2-1 with an 8.69 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty tossed four innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

In four games this season, the 22-year-old has amassed an ERA of 8.69, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .269 against him.

Priester heads into this game with three outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

