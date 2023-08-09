As of December 31 the Jacksonville Jaguars' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +3000, put them 12th in the league.

Jaguars Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: -155

-155 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000

Jacksonville Betting Insights

Jacksonville covered eight times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

The Jaguars and their opponents combined to go over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

Jacksonville totaled 357.4 yards per game on offense last year (10th in ), and it allowed 353.3 yards per game (24th) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Jaguars posted five wins at home last season and four away.

As a favorite last season Jacksonville picked up just two victories (2-3). When the underdog the Jaguars posted a record of 7-5.

The Jaguars were 8-4 in the AFC, including 4-2 in the AFC South.

Jaguars Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Trevor Lawrence passed for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game), with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.3%.

On the ground, Lawrence scored five touchdowns and picked up 291 yards.

Travis Etienne ran for 1,125 yards (66.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.

Also, Etienne had 35 catches for 316 yards and zero touchdowns.

In 17 games a season ago, Christian Kirk had 84 catches for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game) and eight touchdowns.

In the passing game, Zay Jones scored five TDs, hauling in 82 balls for 823 yards (48.4 per game).

In 17 games last year, Foyesade Oluokun totaled 2.0 sacks to go with 12.0 TFL and 184 tackles.

2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Colts - +15000 2 September 17 Chiefs - +600 3 September 24 Texans - +20000 4 October 1 Falcons - +8000 5 October 8 @ Bills - +1000 6 October 15 Colts - +15000 7 October 19 @ Saints - +4000 8 October 29 @ Steelers - +6000 10 November 12 49ers - +1000 11 November 19 Titans - +10000 12 November 26 @ Texans - +20000 13 December 4 Bengals - +1100 14 December 10 @ Browns - +3500 15 December 17 Ravens - +2000 16 December 24 @ Buccaneers - +15000 17 December 31 Panthers - +8000 18 January 7 @ Titans - +10000

