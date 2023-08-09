Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Pirates - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Matt Olson (.382 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Quinn Priester and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Pirates.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Quinn Priester
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Olson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson has 112 hits, which leads Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .267 with 61 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 55th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
- Olson is batting .350 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- Olson has had a hit in 75 of 111 games this year (67.6%), including multiple hits 30 times (27%).
- He has gone deep in 29.7% of his games this season, and 7.9% of his chances at the plate.
- Olson has driven home a run in 54 games this season (48.6%), including more than one RBI in 23.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 13 occasions..
- He has scored in 64 games this season, with multiple runs 20 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|54
|.288
|AVG
|.245
|.389
|OBP
|.357
|.679
|SLG
|.524
|36
|XBH
|25
|23
|HR
|16
|56
|RBI
|44
|61/35
|K/BB
|66/35
|1
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Pirates have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (124 total, 1.1 per game).
- Priester gets the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with an 8.69 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty went four innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 22-year-old has amassed an ERA of 8.69, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .269 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.